Brandon Huntley-Hatfield reclassifies, signs with Tennessee

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has reclassified from the class of 2022 and signed with Tennessee, helping boost the Volunteers' 2021 signing class to No. 2 in the nation.

Tennessee signed 7-foot forward Jonas Aidoo earlier Thursday for the Vols' fourth signee of the class. That bumped the Vols up to No. 8 in the 247sports composite rankings. Then Huntley-Hatfield, rated the fourth overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, signed to bump the Vols up to No. 2 overall.

The 6-foot-10 Huntley-Hatfield from Clarksville is Tennessee's fifth five-star signee since November 2018 and the second in this class with point guard Kennedy Chandler.

“We’re all really excited about Brandon’s decision to stay in state and develop as a Vol,” Barnes said in a statement. ”He’s a highly skilled forward who is a terrific passer and has the ability to stretch the defense with his shooting. It’s clear he’s all about doing whatever it takes to help his team win."

Huntley-Hatfield went to IMG Academy in Florida for two years before transferring to Scotland Campus Prep in Scotland, Pennsylvania, for the 2020-21 academic year. He played AAU ball with the BMaze Elite program founded by former Tennessee point guard Bobby Maze.

He announced his commitment on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

“I am coming back and home and committing to play for coach Rick Barnes and the University of Tennessee,” Huntley-Hatfield said.

Aidoo is a native of Durham, North Carolina, who also will enroll this summer and be a freshman this fall.

“I love that he is hungry to develop — both as a player and a person,” Barnes said. "He has set an extremely high standard for himself. He’s a very versatile player with a high basketball IQ, and he’s going to be fun to coach.”

Aidoo is wrapping up a postgrad prep year at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. He averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks shooting 68 percent. He played at Durham Voyager Academy in high school and played AAU ball with Pro Skills Basketball’s Team Curry program.

He joins a 2021 signing class that includes wing Jahmai Mashack and Quentin Diboundje from France.