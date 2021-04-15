Western Conference-leading Utah faces Indiana

Indiana Pacers (26-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (41-14, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers face the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz have gone 25-3 in home games. Utah has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers have gone 17-12 away from home. Indiana averages 42.2 rebounds per game and is 10-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won 103-95 in the last meeting on Feb. 7. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 27 points, and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 13.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 26.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 49.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 43.5% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Joe Ingles: day to day (knee), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle).