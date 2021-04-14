Jokic and the Nuggets face the Heat

Miami Heat (28-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-20, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 213

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 26.2 points per game.

The Nuggets are 18-10 on their home court. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 110.1 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Heat are 13-13 on the road. Miami averages 42 rebounds per game and is 14-6 when outrebounding opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 109-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Jokic led Denver with 21 points, and Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 21.4 points and grabbing 7.2 rebounds. Bam Adebayo is averaging 5.2 assists and 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 46.4% shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.3 points, 38 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Shaquille Harrison: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee).