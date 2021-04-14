Sports

Twins look to break 3-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox (7-3) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-5)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46 ERA) Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Twins went 24-7 on their home field in 2020. Minnesota batted .242 as a team last season and hit 91 total home runs.

The Red Sox went 13-16 on the road in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team last season and hit 81 total home runs.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Boston leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Nelson Cruz: (illness).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

