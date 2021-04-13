Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia takes on Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (36-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers face the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers have gone 9-2 against division opponents. Philadelphia has an 18-6 record against teams below .500.

The Nets are 6-2 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn has a 35-14 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 124-108 in the last meeting on Feb. 6. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 33 points, and James Harden led Brooklyn with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid leads the 76ers with 11.0 rebounds and averages 29.6 points. Tobias Harris is averaging 16.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kevin Durant leads the Nets averaging 28.1 points while adding 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Jeff Green is averaging 13 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 43 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 46.4% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: George Hill: out (thumb).

Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge: out (illness), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Kyrie Irving: out (personal).