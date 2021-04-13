Williamson leads New Orleans into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (28-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-29, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans square off against the New York Knicks. Williamson is eighth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game.

The Pelicans are 16-13 in home games. New Orleans ranks second in the Western Conference with 53.8 points per game in the paint led by Williamson averaging 20.

The Knicks have gone 11-17 away from home. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.5% from downtown. Alec Burks leads the Knicks shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans and Knicks face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is shooting 62% and averaging 26.8 points. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 14 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Julius Randle is averaging 23 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, eight steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.1% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points on 43.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: James Johnson: day to day (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (hip), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Knicks: John Henson: out (calf), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).