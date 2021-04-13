Colorado takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Colorado Rockies (3-7) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (1-0, 4.15 ERA, .69 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team last year and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).