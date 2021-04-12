Texas takes 3-game skid into matchup with Tampa Bay

Texas Rangers (3-6) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-5)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, .75 ERA, .58 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rays went 20-9 at home in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 105 total doubles last season.

The Rangers finished 6-24 in road games in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team and averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Sam Huff: (hamstring).