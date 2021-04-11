Ski Report

Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Saddleback — Wed 6:40a corn snow machine groomed 16 - 30 base 50 of 68 trails 74% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 18: Last day.

Sugarloaf — Wed 10:53a spring snow machine groomed 10 - 16 base 52 of 162 trails 32% open, 22 miles, 261 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 6:11a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 18 base 58 of 135 trails 43% open, 23 miles, 349 acres, 5 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 6:02a spring snow machine groomed 10 - 24 base 9 of 63 trails 14% open, 4 miles, 59 acres, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 12 - 24 base 25 of 61 trails 41% open, 11 miles, 156 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Wed 8:46a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 12 base 12 of 48 trails, 25% open 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Gore Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Greek Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont — Closed for Snow Sports

Hunter Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Closed for Snow Sports

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 9:06a spring snow machine groomed 1 - 20 base 1 of 24 trails, 1 mile Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 10 - 20 base 25 of 81 trails, 31% open 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 3:41p machine groomed 26 - 30 base 54 of 155 trails 35% open, 32 miles, 223 acres, 10 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Snow — Wed 8:53a variable 24 - 24 base 4 of 87 trails, 5% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Smugglers Notch — Closed for Snow Sports

Stowe — Wed 6:48a spring snow machine groomed 6 - 30 base 28 of 116 trails, 24% open 10 miles, 153 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:31a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 14 base 4 of 99 trails 4% open, 166 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:18a spring snow machine groomed 6 - 40 base 24 of 111 trails 22% open, 12 miles, 129 acres, 5 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.