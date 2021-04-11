Sports

Williams expected to start for Cubs at Pirates

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs (4-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-6)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (1-0, 3.00 ERA) Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 74 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Chicago leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

  Comments  

Sports

New York hosts Toronto after Trent Jr.’s 44-point game

April 11, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Kanter leads Portland against Miami following 24-30 game

April 11, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Houston visits Phoenix on 4-game road slide

April 11, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Cleveland hosts New Orleans on home losing streak

April 11, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Los Angeles faces Detroit, seeks 5th straight victory

April 11, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Ponce de Leon scheduled to start for Cardinals against Brewers

April 11, 2021 2:21 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service