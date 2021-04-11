Stars visit the Predators after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (15-14-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-19-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Nashville Predators after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars' 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The Predators are 22-19-1 in division games. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Stars are 15-14-10 in division matchups. Dallas has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 25.8% of chances.

Dallas knocked off Nashville 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calle Jarnkrok leads the Predators with 11 goals and has 20 points. Roman Josi has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Joe Pavelski has 37 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has 12 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .954 save percentage.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Ryan Ellis: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (lower body).

Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body).