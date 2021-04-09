Toronto takes on Ottawa, aims for 6th straight victory

Ottawa Senators (13-24-4, seventh in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-10-3, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into a matchup against Ottawa as winners of five consecutive games.

The Maple Leafs are 27-10-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks third in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Senators are 13-24-4 in division matchups. Ottawa averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

Toronto beat Ottawa 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points, scoring 28 goals and registering 20 assists. Jason Spezza has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 20 total assists and has 24 points. Connor Brown has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Senators: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body), William Nylander: day to day (health protocols).

Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).