Buehler to start home opener for Los Angeles against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals for the 2021 home opener.

The Dodgers went 21-9 at home in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Nationals finished 11-16 in road games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 66 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (lower back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).