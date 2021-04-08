Blue Jays to start Stripling against Los Angeles in home opener

Los Angeles Angels (4-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-3)

Dunedin; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels for the 2021 home opener.

The Blue Jays went 17-9 at home in 2020. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.61 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The Angels went 10-19 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles hit .248 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).