Sports

White Sox to start Lynn against Kansas City in home opener

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals (3-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-4)

Chicago; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: TBD White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Kansas City Royals.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.81 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Royals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

  Comments  

Sports

Williamson leads New Orleans into matchup against Philadelphia

April 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Thunder take on the Cavaliers on 4-game losing streak

April 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Orlando takes on Indiana, aims to end 3-game skid

April 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks face the Bucks

April 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Minnesota visits Boston on 5-game road skid

April 08, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Golden State hosts Washington after Curry’s 41-point game

April 08, 2021 2:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service