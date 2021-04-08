White Sox to start Lynn against Kansas City in home opener

Kansas City Royals (3-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-4)

Chicago; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: TBD White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Kansas City Royals.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.81 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Royals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).