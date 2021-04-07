Jokic leads Denver into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (24-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs. Jokic ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Nuggets are 16-11 in Western Conference games. Denver is 16-8 against opponents with a losing record.

The Spurs are 13-17 in Western Conference play. San Antonio ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 119-109 on Jan. 29. DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to help lead San Antonio to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 57.8% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.4 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 11.7 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 45 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 47.8% shooting.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (hamstring), Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: day to day (foot).