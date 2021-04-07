Boyd expected to start as Tigers host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (3-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (3-2)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD Tigers: Matthew Boyd (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit batted .245 as a team last season and hit 62 total home runs.

The Twins finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Minnesota hit .242 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 3 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).