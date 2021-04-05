Sports

Boston faces Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (34-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers travel to play the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are 3-5 against the rest of their division. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from downtown, led by Payton Pritchard shooting 41% from 3-point range.

The 76ers are 8-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Philadelphia is 16-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 122-110 on Jan. 22. Joel Embiid scored 38 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 25.2 points. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and 21 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ben Simmons is averaging 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 21.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 45.2% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (side).

76ers: George Hill: out (thumb), Tyrese Maxey: out (health and safety protocols), Joel Embiid: out (rest).

