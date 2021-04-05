Sports

Lopez expected to start for Orioles at Yankees

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles (3-0) vs. New York Yankees (1-2)

New York; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Yankees: TBD

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The Yankees finished 23-17 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 87 total doubles last season.

The Orioles finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last year.

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: (undisclosed), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

  Comments  

Sports

Ducks face the Sharks on 3-game losing streak

April 05, 2021 2:11 AM

Sports

Arizona visits Los Angeles after Chychrun’s 3-goal game

April 05, 2021 2:11 AM

Sports

Nashville visits Detroit following shutout win

April 05, 2021 2:11 AM

Sports

Toronto faces Calgary, looks for 5th straight road win

April 05, 2021 2:11 AM

Sports

New York takes home win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

April 05, 2021 2:11 AM

Celebrities

Columbus plays Tampa Bay, looks to break home losing streak

April 05, 2021 2:11 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service