Ducks face the Sharks on 3-game losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (11-21-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-16-4, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Ducks take on San Jose.

The Sharks are 17-16-4 against opponents from the West Division. San Jose averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Ducks are 11-21-7 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last team in the NHL averaging 5.7 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads them with 22 total points.

San Jose knocked off Anaheim 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 16 goals and has 33 points. Tomas Hertl has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Comtois leads the Ducks with 10 goals and has 22 points. Adam Henrique has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body).