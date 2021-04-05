Arizona visits Los Angeles after Chychrun’s 3-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (18-15-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-16-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Arizona after Jakob Chychrun scored three goals in the Coyotes' 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

The Kings are 14-16-6 against West Division opponents. Los Angeles has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 86.4% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes are 18-15-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 26.3 shots per game.

In their last meeting on March 3, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-three in 30 games this season. Anze Kopitar has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 18 total assists and has 29 points. Phil Kessel has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Matt Roy: day to day (covid protocol), Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).