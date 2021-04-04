Sports

Baylor faces Gonzaga in National Championship

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

No. 1 seed Baylor (27-2) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (31-0)

NCAA Tournament National Championship, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Monday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor is set to take on Gonzaga for the National Championship of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga earned a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA in its most recent game, while Baylor won easily 78-59 against Houston in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Gonzaga's Drew Timme has averaged 19.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 18.8 points and five rebounds. For the Bears, Jared Butler has averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 assists and two steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 14 points and 5.5 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mitchell has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Gonzaga's Kispert has attempted 200 3-pointers and connected on 44.5 percent of them, and is 17 of 38 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Gonzaga has an assist on 69 of 104 field goals (66.3 percent) over its past three games while Baylor has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Baylor has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

