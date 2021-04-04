Skubal expected to start as Detroit hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (0-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-0)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

The Tigers finished 12-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting .245 as a team.

The Indians went 23-17 in division games in 2020. Cleveland pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.11.

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).