WHL roundup: Stankoven’s game winner powers Blazers to 4-3 OT win over Royals

KELOWNA, B.C. - It was close but the Kamloops Blazers kept their perfect record in tact with a 4-3 overtime win against the Victoria Royals in Western Hockey League play on Saturday.

Logan Stankoven delivered the game winner for the Blazers (4-0-0) 1:39 into added time. The 18-year-old forward also had a goal and two assists in regulation.

Brayden Schuurman put up two goals for the Royals (0-3-1) who are still looking for their first win of the season.

Victoria goalie Adam Evanoff stopped 48-of-52 shots and Kamloops netminder Dylan Garand tallied 16 saves.

---

RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 2

REGINA — Three-point nights from Justin Nachbaur (one goal, two assists) and Ozzy Wiesblatt (three assists) helped the Raiders (4-6-2) dump the Broncos (3-8-1) and snap a three-game losing skid.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

EVERETT, WASH. — Dustin Wolf notched 33 saves and Hunter Campbell put up two goals and an assist as the Silvertips (7-1-0) topped the Winterhawks (4-2-2).

---

AMERICANS 3 CHIEFS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Luke Zazula scored 18 seconds into the extra frame to give the Americans (3-4-0) the win. The Chiefs (0-4-2) have yet to register a victory this season.

---

TIGERS 6 HITMEN 5 (OT)

CALGARY — Two goals and an assist from Brett Kemp powered the Tigers (8-3-0) to their fifth-straight win. Hitmen (5-6-1) centre Riley Fiddler-Schultz tied the game with 11 seconds left in reguation and Kemp delivered the game winner 4:43 into overtime.

---

ICE 5 PATS 2

REGINA — Three power-play goals proved to be the difference as the Ice (8-4-0) topped the Pats (4-6-2). Daniel Hauser stopped 36 shots for Winnipeg in his fourth win of the season.

---

OIL KINGS 5 REBELS 1

EDMONTON — Liam Keeler had a goal and two assists and Dylan Guenther put up one of each as the Oil Kings (11-1-0) handed the Rebels (2-8-2) their fifth-straight loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.