Marchand shines as Bruins beat Penguins 7-5

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, right, celebrates with Brad Marchand, left, after Marchand scored against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) AP

Brad Marchand scored two of his three goals during Boston's five-goal second period, and the Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for Boston, which lost 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. David Krejci added a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron also scored.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists for the Penguins. Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann and Cody Ceci also scored.

Casey DeSmith had 21 saves for Pittsburgh, which had won five in a row.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 41 saves, leading Nashville to the victory.

Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin scored for the Predators, winners of seven of eight.

The Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in five games. Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves.

With the victory, Nashville moved two points ahead of Chicago for fourth place in the Central Division. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs this season. Nashville has won all five meetings between the teams this season.

It was Saros’ second shutout of the season and No. 13 for his career.

LIGHTNING 2, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 stops, and Tampa Bay earned its second straight win.

Vasilevskiy improved to 12-0 in his career against Detroit. Ross Colton and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has won 17 consecutive home games against the Red Wings and improved to 20-1-1 in the last 22 meetings overall. The teams meet again Sunday.

Adam Erne scored for Detroit. Thomas Greiss finished with 27 saves.