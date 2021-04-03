Covington scores 4 TDs as Villanova defeats Maine 44-17

Justin Covington burst 44 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play of the game and Villanova never looked back, defeating Maine 44-17 on Saturday.

Covington finished with four touchdowns on nine touches for 82 yards rushing. He scored three straight 1-yard TDs — one in the final minute of the first half and two more just 30 seconds apart in the third quarter as the No. 16 Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) broke the game open.

After Villanova scored on its first drive of the second half, the Wildcats Kshawn Schulters picked off Maine's Joe Fagnano and returned it 48 yards to the 1, setting up Covington's fourth touchdown a play later.

Fagnano was 21-for-35 passing for 235 yards for Maine (2-2, 2-2) and Freddie Brock gained 88 yards rushing on 14 carries. Fagnano was blanked on TD passes after throwing for four touchdowns in each of the Black Bears' two previous games.

Villanova hasn't allowed a passing TD in three games this spring.

Daniel Smith led the Wildcats with 176 yards passing and a touchdown throw to Rayjoun Pringle.