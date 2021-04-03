Vasilevskiy 12-0 against Detroit, Lightning beat Wings 2-1

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) shoots wide of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 stops to move to 12-0 lifetime against Detroit and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has won 17 consecutive home games against the Red Wings and improved to 20-1-1 in the last 22 meetings overall. The teams meet again on Sunday.

Ross Colton and Brayden Point scored Tampa Bay's goals. Adam Erne scored for Detroit. Thomas Greiss finished with 27 saves.

Colton opened the scoring 4:07 into the game, backhanding home a rebound in front of the net after Andreas Borgman’s shot glanced off Pat Maroon.

Point quickly made it 2-0 on a passing sequence from Ondrej Palat cutting back at the right circle over to Victor Hedman at the left point and back down to Point at the bottom of the right circle for a quick wrist shot over Greiss.

Erne, a second-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2013, scored his second this season against the Lightning, battling with Colton down low to find a loose puck and tuck it around a sprawling Vasilevskiy 4:00 into the third period.

ROSS THE ROOKIE

Tampa Bay rookie C Colton got his fourth goal of the season in his 11th career game. Colton made his NHL debut against Carolina on Feb. 24, scoring on his second shift. Twice, including Saturday, Colton has opened the scoring. His other two goals came in the third period, one a winner against Chicago on March 18, the other, on Tuesday, tying a game. Colton also converted his only shootout attempt in Dallas on March 16.

DOING THE TAXI SHUFFLE

Detroit made a handful of roster moves prior to the game that involved four players. Evgeny Svechnikov, who cleared waivers on Saturday, was assigned to the team’s taxi squad. Valtteri Filppula, Givani Smith, Frans Nielsen and Michael Rasmussen were all activated off the taxi squad and in the lineup against Tampa Bay. For Filppula it was his first game since Feb. 28.