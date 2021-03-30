Chargers sign CB Ryan Smith to 1-year contract

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed cornerback Ryan Smith to a one-year contract.

Smith will be going into his sixth season. His biggest impact has been on special teams with a team-leading 14 tackles over the past three seasons for Tampa Bay as a gunner on the punt and kick coverage teams.

All of Smith's snaps last season came on special teams. His addition should upgrade a Chargers unit that was the worst in the league last year in all phases of special teams. He will also have a chance to compete for playing time in the Chargers secondary.

Smith has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay after he was selected in the fourth round in 2016. He has played in 73 games, including 16 starts, with 98 tackles and an interception.