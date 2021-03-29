Doncic scores 25; Mavericks roll past Thunder 127-106

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) shoots in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Luka Doncic scored 25 points to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-106 on Monday night.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points for the Mavericks. Dallas shot 53% from the field and never trailed in snapping a two-game losing skid.

Doncic missed Dallas’ previous two games. He sat out Friday’s loss to Indiana with back soreness and Saturday’s loss to New Orleans with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Aleksej Pokusevski led Oklahoma City with 21 points. Svi Mykhailiuk added 16 points in his first start for the Thunder since being traded from Detroit. Theo Maledon added 14 for the Thunder, who lost their third straight.

Oklahoma City was down three starters -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis, right foot), Darius Bazley (left shoulder contusion) and Lu Dort (concussion).

Dallas led 71-63 at halftime behind 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Porzingis. The Mavericks shot 55% before the break.

Dallas closed the third quarter with a 12-4 run that pushed its lead to 100-83, and the Mavericks remained comfortably ahead the rest of the way.

Mavericks: Center Willie Cauley-Stein sat out his sixth straight game because of health and safety protocols. ... Porzingis scored 12 points in the first quarter.

Thunder: Center Tony Bradley played in his first game with the Thunder since being traded from Philadelphia. He had eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes. ... Rookie Josh Hall scored a season-high 10 points. ... Shot 64% in the second quarter.

Mavericks: Visit Boston on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

