Baylor, Arkansas meet in Elite Eight

No. 3 seed Arkansas (25-6) vs. No. 1 seed Baylor (25-2)

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Monday, 8:57 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the Final Four will get punched as Arkansas takes on another Power Five school in Baylor. Baylor earned a 62-51 win over Villanova in its most recent game, while Arkansas won 72-70 against Oral Roberts in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas' Justin Smith, JD Notae and Jalen Tate have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 62 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MOSES: Moses Moody has connected on 36.7 percent of the 158 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 26 over his last five games. He's also made 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas is a perfect 21-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Razorbacks are 4-6 when opponents score more than 76.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Razorbacks. Baylor has an assist on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas has assists on 34 of 84 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Baylor has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

