Tate, Rockets take on the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-32, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit Jae'Sean Tate and the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The Rockets are 4-5 against division opponents. Houston is at the bottom of the Western Conference shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 against the rest of the division. Memphis ranks seventh in the league with 46 rebounds per game. Jonas Valanciunas paces the Grizzlies with 12.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 133-84 in the last meeting on Feb. 28. Justise Winslow led Memphis with 20 points, and John Wall led Houston with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. is shooting 51.3% and averaging 9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.1 points per game and shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Morant is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 46.4% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (quad), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (personal).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).