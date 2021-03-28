Brown leads Oklahoma City against Dallas after 21-23 game

Dallas Mavericks (23-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-26, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Moses Brown's 21-point, 23-rebound outing in the Thunder's 111-94 loss to the Celtics.

The Thunder have gone 11-17 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City allows 112 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 14-14 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 43.2 rebounds per game and is 13-3 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won 116-108 in the last matchup on March 11. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points, and Josh Richardson led Dallas with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford is second on the Thunder scoring 14.2 points per game, and is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Ty Jerome is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is third on the Mavericks averaging 16.8 points and is adding 3.4 rebounds. Richardson is averaging 12.9 points and four rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 107 points, 46 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Austin Rivers: out (not with team), Tony Bradley: out (not with team), Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Luka Doncic: day to day (low back), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (injury recovery).