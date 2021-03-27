Burks, Barrett help Knicks beat Giannis-less Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) controls the ball as he drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) and Taj Gibson (67) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

Alec Burks and RJ Barrett each scored 21 points to help the New York Knicks to a 102-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other injured starters Saturday night.

The victory was costly for the Knicks, who lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right foot in the first quarter. He will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return to New York on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee. Brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and Jordan Nwora 21 for the Bucks. They lost their second straight after eight consecutive victories.

WIZARDS 106, PISTONS 92

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists and Washington beat Detroit in All-Star guard Bradley Beal’s injury-shortened outing.

Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes before the NBA scoring leader departed early in the third quarter, having started the game with a sore right foot.

Westbrook had his NBA-best 15th triple-double to help the Wizards win for the second time in 10 games since the All-Star break.

Wayne Ellington scored 15 points for Detroit.

ROCKETS 129, TIMBERWOLVES 107

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 25 points in his return to Houston’s lineup, John Wall had 13 points and 12 assists and Rockets rebounded to beat Minnesota.

On Friday night in the series opener, Houston blew a 29-point, second-half lead and was outscored 22-0 in the final 7:31 of a 107-101 loss. The Rockets came back a night later to win for the second time in four games after a 20-game losing streak.

Kelly Olynyk added 16 points in his first game for Houston after coming over from Miami in the trade for Victor Oladipo. Sterling Brown also had 16 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota.

SPURS 120, BULLS 104

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and San Antonio spoiled Nikola Vucevic’s Chicago debut.

Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his Chicago debut. The Bulls acquired the All-Star center Thursday in a trade with Orlando. Zach Lavine added 18 points for Chicago, which lost its third straight.