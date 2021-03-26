4 combine on 7th no-hitter in Oregon State history

Kevin Abel and three relievers combined to throw the seventh no-hitter in Oregon State history, a 3-0 victory over Washington on Friday night.

Abel (2-3) struck out seven in six innings and he was followed by Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Jake Mulholland. The four combined for 10 strikeouts, four walks and hit three batters.

It was the Beavers' first no-hitter since Drew Rasmussen tossed a perfect game against Washington State in 2015.

Joe Casey preserved the no-no Friday night with a diving catch in left field for the first out of the ninth inning. Mulholland got a groundout and a lineout to end it for his sixth save.

Jake Dukart had three hits and scored the first run for Oregon State (15-5) in the second inning against Logan Gerling (0-2). Garret Forrester had an RBI single in the fifth and Kyler McMahan added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Gerling allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 inning for Washington (8-11).