SportsBeat KC: Baylor carrying Big 12’s flag in the NCAAs, and transfer portal humming
Baylor is the last Big 12 team standing in the NCAA Tournament. As top seed, the Bears are a favorite to reach their first Final Four since 1950.
On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, Baylor assistant director of broadcasting and play-by-play announcer John Morris speaks to the best team of the Scott Drew era.
There’s been plenty of off-court news elsewhere, too. Missouri lost guard Xavier Pinson to the transfer portal but has picked up a high-scoring guard from Wisconsin-Green Bay: Amari Davis.
KC Roos senior Brandon McKissic is also in the transfer portal.
Kansas State extended the contract of athletic director Gene Taylor and former K-State hoop star and coach Lon Kruger has called it a career as a head coach. He spent the last 10 seasons of his 35-year college coaching career at Oklahoma and won 674 games at six schools. A fantastic career.
We cover it all on SportsBeat KC.
Story links:
High scoring transfer guard picks Missouri after Tigers lose Xavier Pinson
Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger hangs up the whistle, retires as Oklahoma’s basketball coach
K-State has extended athletic director Gene Taylor’s contract. Here are the financials
