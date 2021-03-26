SportsBeat KC: Baylor carrying Big 12’s flag in the NCAAs, and transfer portal humming

Baylor is the lone Big 12 team left after knocking out Wisconsin in the second round. Associated Press file photo

Baylor is the last Big 12 team standing in the NCAA Tournament. As top seed, the Bears are a favorite to reach their first Final Four since 1950.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, Baylor assistant director of broadcasting and play-by-play announcer John Morris speaks to the best team of the Scott Drew era.

There’s been plenty of off-court news elsewhere, too. Missouri lost guard Xavier Pinson to the transfer portal but has picked up a high-scoring guard from Wisconsin-Green Bay: Amari Davis.

KC Roos senior Brandon McKissic is also in the transfer portal.

Kansas State extended the contract of athletic director Gene Taylor and former K-State hoop star and coach Lon Kruger has called it a career as a head coach. He spent the last 10 seasons of his 35-year college coaching career at Oklahoma and won 674 games at six schools. A fantastic career.

We cover it all on SportsBeat KC.

Story links:

High scoring transfer guard picks Missouri after Tigers lose Xavier Pinson

Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger hangs up the whistle, retires as Oklahoma’s basketball coach

K-State has extended athletic director Gene Taylor’s contract. Here are the financials