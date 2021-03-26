Sports

Chicago hosts Nashville following shutout victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (16-17-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-13-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Chicago after the Blackhawks shut out Florida 3-0. Kevin Lankinen earned the victory in the net for Chicago after recording 41 saves.

The Blackhawks are 16-13-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 73.6% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 16-17-1 in division games. Nashville ranks 28th in the Nhl with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Nashville won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 46 total points for the Blackhawks, 13 goals and 33 assists. Dominik Kubalik has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 11 goals and has 29 points. Eeli Tolvanen has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

