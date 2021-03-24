Detroit visits Nashville, aims to end road skid

Detroit Red Wings (10-19-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-17-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Nashville looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Predators are 15-17-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 10-19-4 against Central Division teams. Detroit has given up 27 power-play goals, killing 71.3% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 11 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 28 points. Eeli Tolvanen has 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Filip Hronek has 18 total points while scoring one goal and totaling 17 assists for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body).