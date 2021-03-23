WHL Roundup: Winnipeg downs Regina 8-3 for fifth straight victory

REGINA - Connor McClennon and Jakin Smallwood had a pair of goals apiece, and the Winnipeg Ice downed the Regina Pats 8-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Zachary Benson added a goal and two assists and Peyton Krebs tacked on three helpers as Winnipeg extended its win streak to five games.

Owen Pederson, Chase Bertholet and Mike Ladyman also scored for the Ice (5-1-0), who got 32 saves from Daniel Hauser.

The Pats (1-3-2) offence came from Carter Massier, Carter Chorney and Logan Nijhoff.

Roddy Ross allowed five goals on 24 shots in two periods of work to take the loss for Regina. Matthew Kieper made six saves in relief.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.