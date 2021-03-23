Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division
Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Monday's results
At Regina
Saskatoon 6 Brandon 4
Swift Current 5 Prince Albert 2
Sunday's results
Calgary 7 Lethbridge 4
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 2
Everett 7 Tri-City 0
Portland 4 Spokane 3
At Regina
Saskatoon 3 Moose Jaw 1
Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 2 (OT)
Tuesday's game
At Regina
Regina vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
At Regina
Moose Jaw vs. Brandon, 6 p.m.
Swift Current vs. Saskatoon, 10 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Regina
Regina vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.
Brandon vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Friday's games
Saskatoon at Regina, 6 p.m.
Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
At Regina
Winnipeg vs. Swift Current, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 27
Edmonton at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kamloops vs. Prince George, 10 p.m.
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 28
Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 6:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
At Regina
Brandon vs. Swift Current, 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kelowna vs. Vancouver, 9 p.m.
