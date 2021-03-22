Memphis faces Boston in non-conference action

Boston Celtics (21-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in a non-conference matchup.

The Grizzlies are 10-13 in home games. Memphis ranks eighth in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.1.

The Celtics are 8-14 on the road. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.2 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 3.9.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 126-107 in their last meeting on Dec. 30. Brown led Boston with 42 points, and Valanciunas paced Memphis scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 12.1 rebounds and averages 15.9 points. Valanciunas is averaging 13.9 rebounds and 14.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Kemba Walker leads the Celtics averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.7 points per game and shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Tatum is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 44.0% shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Celtics: Tristan Thompson: day to day (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: day to day (health and safety protocols).