Atlanta takes on Los Angeles, looks for 6th straight road win

Atlanta Hawks (22-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Hawks take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 14-6 on their home court. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 41.3% from downtown, led by Luke Kennard shooting 46% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 11-11 in road games. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 5.0.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Clippers 108-99 in their last matchup on Jan. 26. Trae Young led Atlanta with 38 points, and Reggie Jackson paced LA scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is shooting 57.7% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Capela leads the Hawks with 14.2 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. John Collins is averaging 8.9 rebounds and 20.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 43 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 48.1% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 109.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (knee).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out (illness).