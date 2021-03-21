Panthers visit the Lightning after shutout win

Florida Panthers (20-6-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-6-2, first in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Tampa Bay after the Panthers shut out Nashville 2-0. Chris Driedger earned the victory in the net for Florida after collecting 21 saves.

The Lightning are 22-6-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay averages 9.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists per game.

The Panthers are 20-6-4 against the rest of their division. Florida is third in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov Jr. with 13.

Florida defeated Tampa Bay 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 32 points, scoring six goals and collecting 26 assists. Alex Killorn has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 13 goals and has 35 points. Aaron Ekblad has four goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).