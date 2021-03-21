CB Kyle Fuller, released by Bears, signs with Broncos

Former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller is reuniting with coach Vic Fangio in Denver.

Fuller quickly agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos on Saturday following his release from the Chicago Bears.

Drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, Fuller was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. That was Fangio's last season as Chicago's defensive coordinator before he became head coach in Denver.

Fuller also made the Pro Bowl the following year when he picked off three passes. He had one interception last season.

The veteran defensive back was entering the final season of the four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2018 and was set to count $20 million against the Bears' salary cap in 2021.

Chicago replaced Fuller by signing cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday.

Broncos general manager George Paton made upgrading the secondary his top priority this offseason following a rash of injuries at cornerback in 2020.

Fuller is the second free-agent cornerback to sign with Denver this offseason, joining former Washington starter Ronald Darby, who signed earlier this week.

Also, the Broncos reached agreement with their franchised safety Justin Simmons on a four-year, $61 million deal Friday.