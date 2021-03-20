Man City into FA Cup semifinals, keeps quadruple dream alive

Southampton's Nathan Redmond celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bournemouth and Southampton at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

Manchester City’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies stayed alive Saturday thanks to late goals by Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in a 2-0 win over Everton in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s players are sweeping all before them this season, having reached the final of the English League Cup, the quarterfinals of the Champions League and forged a 14-point lead in the Premier League.

It looked like their match against Everton was heading to extra time when Gundogan stooped to head the ball into an empty net in the 84th minute after a shot from Aymeric Laporte was tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper João Virgínia.

It was the Germany midfielder’s 12th goal in all competitions in 2021, more than any other player in the Premier League.

De Bruyne ensured City’s progress to the last four with a composed finish in the 90th minute at the end of a counterattack.

City also won the FA Cup in 2019 as part of a domestic treble under Guardiola. The team is trying to go one better this season, though the Champions League has so far proved elusive for City despite the club's heavy spending under its Abu Dhabi ownership over the past decade.

Southampton is the other team through to the FA Cup semifinals after beating second-tier Bournemouth 3-0 earlier Saturday.

The other quarterfinal games are on Sunday and both are all-Premier League matchups: Leicester vs. Manchester United and Chelsea vs. Sheffield United.

REDMOND SHINES

Southampton made it to the last four for the second time in four seasons, with Nathan Redmond scoring twice and setting up another goal against Bournemouth.

Redmond slipped in Moussa Djenepo for the opener in the 37th then scored a superb solo goal in first-half stoppage time, dribbling into the area and skirting a challenge before firing a shot into the top corner.

Redmond added the third in the 59th with a precise, angled shot into the bottom corner after an effort from outside the area by Stuart Armstrong came back off the post.

Southampton also reached the semifinals in 2018, losing to Chelsea.

