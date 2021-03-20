Toronto faces Cleveland, aims to halt 7-game slide

Toronto Raptors (17-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup with Cleveland after losing seven straight games.

The Cavaliers are 11-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks second in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Raptors have gone 12-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 10-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 41 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers and Raptors square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is averaging 23.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 7.3 rebounds and averages 20.1 points. Chris Boucher is shooting 56.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 43 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 110.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), JaVale McGee: out (illness), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Raptors: None listed.