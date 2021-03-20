Brogdon and the Pacers visit conference foe Miami

Indiana Pacers (18-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Miami in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Heat are 13-13 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 13-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Pacers have gone 11-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Heat. Goran Dragic is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.7 points per game and shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 20 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 103.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 43.2% shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 113 points, 37.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 49.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), JaKarr Sampson: out (knee).