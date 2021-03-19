Tarasenko’s shootout goal leads Blues past Sharks 2-1

San Jose Sharks center Ryan Donato, right, celebrates with teammates Marcus Sorensen (20) and Tomas Hertl (48) after scoring a goal against St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the St. Louis Blues snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Friday night.

Tyler Bozak scored a short-handed goal on his 35th birthday to tie the game in the third period. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and helped the Blues kill a penalty in overtime.

St. Louis won it in the shootout when Brayden Schenn and Tarasenko scored against Martin Jones. Binnington sealed it with a save against Kevin Labanc in the seventh one-goal game in seven meetings this season between the teams.

Ryan Donato scored his first goal in 21 games and Jones made 33 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the second straight game after taking a lead into the third period. They blew a 3-1 lead Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Sharks broke through for the game’s first goal late in the second period after killing off their second penalty for too many men on the ice.

Donato came out of the penalty box and joined an odd-man rush. He took a drop pass from Marcus Sorensen, hesitated for a moment and beat Binnington for his first goal since Jan. 26 at Colorado.

The Blues tied it early in the third with a short-handed goal. Kyle Clifford won a battle for the puck behind the net, then skated around the goal and sent a puck in front that deflected off Bozak’s leg and in to make it 1-1.

MEDICAL REPORT

The Blues got forward Jaden Schwartz back in the lineup for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury on Feb. 12 at Arizona. St. Louis then lost another forward to an injury in the first. Oskar Sundqvist had to be helped off the ice after Clifford’s knee hit him in the back of the left leg. Sundqvist stayed down for a few minutes and was unable to put any weight on his left leg when he went back to the locker room. He didn’t return to the game.

Sorensen returned to San Jose’s lineup after missing eight games because of an apparent false positive test for the coronavirus. County rules require a one-day quarantine following a positive test even if a player tests negative multiple times after that the way Sorensen did.

UP NEXT

The teams finish up the back-to-back with their final meeting of the regular season on Saturday night.