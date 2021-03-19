Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) shoots as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taromina/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Frank Jackson had a season-high 23 points and the Detroit Pistons handed the Houston Rockets their franchise-record 19th straight loss, 113-100 on Friday night.

Winless since Feb. 4, Houston struggled to find answers for Detroit’s ball movement and Jackson’s shooting. Jackson was 5 of 5 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 overall.

Jerami Grant added 18 points, Josh Jackson had 15, and Isaiah Stewart 13. Detroit made 14 of 29 3s in winning consecutive games for the first time since mid-February.

The injury-plagued Rockets were playing just their fourth game of the season where Christian Wood, Victor Oladipo and John Wall were all available. Wall had 21 points and seven assists, Oladipo had 19 points, and Wood 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Having Wall and Wood on the court at the same time gave Houston glimpses of what the duo could be capable of if they can both stay healthy. In the first half, Wall connected with Wood on several lobs and also made a smooth over-the-head pass behind himself in transition to Wood, who finished with a dunk.

Wood was facing his former team for the first time. Wood averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 62 games and 12 starts with Detroit last season before signing with Houston in the offseason. Wood nearly matched those averages in the first half on Friday night with 13 points and six rebounds at the break.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr. returned from a three-game absence in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Smith had five points and five assists in 19 minutes. ... Detroit was without Wayne Ellington (groin), Rodney McGruder (elbow) and Hamidou Diallo (groin).

Rockets: Wall was charged with a flagrant foul on a second-quarter collision with Frank Jackson and later received a technical foul for arguing with officials in the third quarter. ... Kevin Porter Jr. left the game with right quad soreness and did not return. He had two points in 10 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Chicago on Sunday night.

Rockets: Hosts Oklahoma City on Sunday.