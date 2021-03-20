Predicting Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games, including Kansas and Missouri

Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson (1) drove to the basket and finished with 17 points in the Tigers’ road victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Mizzou Athletics

The men’s NCAA Tournament first round continues on Saturday with games involving the First Four winners and some teams that are dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Texas Southern, Drake, Norfolk State and UCLA enter their games with a 1-0 tournament record. Here’s a stat: At least one First Four winner has advanced to the Sweet 16 in eight of the last nine years.

Two teams that didn’t finish their conference tournaments last week — Kansas and Virginia — open play on Saturday.

The third-seeded Jayhawks, who open against Eastern Washington, will be without two players, including Jalen Wilson, but are expected to get back center David McCormack after he missed the Big 12 Tournament.

Virginia was the last team to arrive in Indianapolis, remaining in Charlottesville because of a positive COVID-19 test during the ACC Tournament. The fourth-seeded Cavaliers, the last team to cut down the nets after winning the 2019 NCAA championship, meet Ohio.

Oklahoma starting guard De’Vion Harmon also is out for the game against Missouri after testing positive this week.

Here is Saturday’s lineup of games with TV information, betting lines and predictions.

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown

Tip/TV: 11:15 a.m., CBS

Line: Colorado by 6

Prediction: Georgetown 66-64

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro

Tip/TV: 11:45 a.m., truTV

Line: Florida State by 10 1/2

Prediction: 78-69

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

Tip/TV: 12:15 p.m., TBS

Line: Kansas by 10 1/2

Prediction: Kansas 79-64

No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure

Tip/TV: 12:45 p.m., TNT

Line: LSU by 1 1/2

Prediction: LSU 79-71

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Tip/TV: 2 p.m., CBS

Line: Michigan by 26

Prediction: Michigan 72-55

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

Tip/TV: 2:30 pm., truTV

Line: Creighton by 7

Prediction: Creighton 80-75

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona

Tip/TV: 3 p.m., TBS

Line: Alabama by 17

Prediction: Alabama, 80-70

No. 6 Southern California vs. No. 11 Drake

Tip/TV: 3:30 p.m., TNT

Line: Southern California by 6 1/2

Prediction: Southern California 61-58

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

Tip/TV: 5:25 pm., TBS

Line: Iowa by 14 1/2

Prediction: Iowa 84-72

No. 7 Connecticut vs. No. 10 Maryland

Tip/TV: 6:10 p.m., CBS

Line: Connecticut by 3

Prediction: Maryland 65-63

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio

Tip/TV: 6:15 p.m., truTV

Line: Virginia by 7

Prediction: Ohio 64-63

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri

Tip/TV: 6:25 p.m., TNT

Line: Oklahoma by 1

Prediction: Missouri 72-70

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Tip/TV: 8:20 p.m., TBS

Line: Gonzaga by 34

Prediction: Gonzaga 90-64

No. 6 Brigham Young vs. No. 11 UCLA

Tip/TV: 8:40 p.m., CBS

Line: Brigham Young by 4

Prediction: UCLA 77-75

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian

Tip/TV: 8:50 p.m., truTV

Line: Texas by 9

Prediction: Texas 74-70

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU

Tip/TV: 8:57 p.m., TNT

Line: Oregon by 5 1/2

Prediction: Oregon 70-62