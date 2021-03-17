New Jersey faces Pittsburgh in division matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (18-10-1, third in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-13-4, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes New Jersey and Pittsburgh will play.

The Devils have gone 9-13-4 against division opponents. New Jersey has allowed 23 power-play goals, killing 71.3% of opponent opportunities.

The Penguins are 18-10-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 75% of opponent chances.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha leads the Devils with 17 points, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists. Janne Kuokkanen has four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Sidney Crosby has 29 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Penguins: Jared McCann: day to day (upper body), John Marino: day to day (upper body), Teddy Blueger: out (upper body).